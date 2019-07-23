SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Mentions the Time When Things Got Awkward with GUMMY Because of HAHA
Actor Cho Jung Seok talked about the time when him and his wife singer GUMMY suddenly fell silent right after an exciting conversation.

On July 21, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation guested on SBS' television show 'Running Man'.

While welcoming Cho Jung Seok and Yoona to the show, the host Yu Jae Seok commented, "Oh, Jung Seok! Welcome, welcome! You know GUMMY is collaborating with HAHA and Kim Jong-kook for our 'Running Man' fan meeting, right?"

After seeing Cho Jung Seok nod, Yu Jae Seok continued, "Did GUMMY make any comments on the upcoming collaboration at home?"

Cho Jung Seok hesitantly said, "Ummm... She... She said... Can I tell you the truth?"Running ManCho Jung Seok said, "So, I was driving one day and GUMMY was sitting next to me. She told me about the collaboration and I was so excited for her. I was like, 'Wow, it would be really cool to hear you and Jong-kook sing, and HAHA rapping to it.'"

He went on, "GUMMY then sighed, shook her head side to side and said, 'No, HAHA wants to sing...'"

As soon as Cho Jung Seok finished talking, everyone there started laughing and said, "Seriously, this is exactly what we mean, HAHA. Why are you trying to do something that obviously is beyond your ability?"Cho Jung SeokThen, Cho Jung Seok quickly added, "I'm really sorry to tell you this as well, but our conversation actually stopped right there. There was nothing else we could say after that."

HAHA burst into laughter and said, "You know what? I'm going to sing with even more passion on the day of our fan meeting."

Watch this hilarious moment on 'Running Man' below!


(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
