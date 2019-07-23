SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Solo Debut Album Makes Impressive Pre-order Record
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Solo Debut Album Makes Impressive Pre-order Record

Prior to his official solo debut on July 25, Kang Daniel's debut album has accumulated over 450,000 pre-orders in just a week.

On July 23, Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment shared, "After pre-order sales began on July 16, Kang Daniel's solo debut album 'color on me' surpassed 450,000 pre-orders (as of July 23 KST). This is an extraordinary record for a debut album."
Kang DanielAccording to the agency, Kang Daniel participated in the production of the upcoming album in hopes of conveying the message of finding and creating his own color.

In addition to his title track '뭐해' ('What are you up to' in English), the album features five different tracks in total―including 'Intro (Through the night)', 'Color', 'Horizon', and 'I HOPE'.
Kang DanielFor 'color on me' and its promotions, Kang Daniel worked with renowned music producing team Devine Channel and choreographer Antoine Troupe.

Kang Daniel will officially kick off his promotions as a solo artist with his 'color on me' showcase on July 25 at 8PM KST.

(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
