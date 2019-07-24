SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Impresses the Stage Director Who Worked with BTS During the Tour
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Impresses the Stage Director Who Worked with BTS During the Tour

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK made a good impression on the stage director who oversaw the group's stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

On July 21 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', stage director Han Eun-young made appearance at the show and shared what it was like to work with BTS on the group's stadium tour.
JUNGKOOKHan Eun-young said, "I joined the group's tour at the beginning of this year. I spent almost two months in the United States and Europe. Among the locations I was with BTS, there was also Wembley Stadium."
BTSShe continued, "Wembley Stadium is one of the venues that is hard to book but what is even harder than that is selling out all the tickets. But BTS sold out all the tickets for the two-day concert in such a short amount of time."
BTSHan Eun-young added, "All the staff members got really excited because before BTS, there were no other artists selling out the tickets who sang in Korean."
JUNGKOOKTo a question, "Who made the strongest impression on you?", she replied, "You know, it is not easy to do a rehearsal every time especially when you are doing a tour that lasts more than a year. But JUNGKOOK always rehearsed his solo stage before going up on the stage."
JUNGKOOKThen, Han Eun-young added that she remembers him the most because he always did his rehearsal at last.

After hearing this episode, JUNGKOOK's fans commented, "That's my boy. Our golden maknae.", "Well, hard work does pay off.", "You are such an inspiration, JUNGKOOK.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS will resume its stadium tour with the concert in Saudi Arabia which will be held on October 11.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
