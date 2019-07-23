[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Plans to Take Some Personal Time for the Rest of 2019

Actress Song Hye Kyo revealed her future plans for the rest of 2019 and for the upcoming year.Recently, Hong Kong's lifestyle magazine 'Hong Kong Tatler' exclusively interviewed Song Hye Kyo during her visit to Monte Carlo, Monaco.During the interview, Song Hye Kyo honestly opened up about her take on fate and destiny, and briefly shared her future plans.Song Hye Kyo said, "With anything that comes my way, or does not come my way for that matter, it's because it simply was meant to be, or not meant to be."She continued, "I find this is true with any project in my life. This happens because the stars align for me, the timing was right. Fate comes without any big effort, it just happens."Song Hye Kyo then shared her future plans for the remainder of this year, as well as for the upcoming year.She revealed, "This year, I will take some personal time off. I need to have some time for myself. And next year, I will start a new project―maybe―but nothing has been fully decided yet."The interview took place shortly after her divorce news with actor Song Joong Ki first broke, and Seoul Family Court approved their divorce settlement on July 22.(Credit= 'hongkongtatler' Instagram, Hong Kong Tatler)(SBS Star)