[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu Talks About the Support He Received from Wanna One for His Drama

Disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's member/actor Ong Seong-wu said that his fellow members gave him a lot of support for his new drama.On July 22, Ong Seong-wu and other cast members of a teen drama 'At Eighteen' attended a press conference at Imperial Palace Seoul.During the press conference, Ong Seong-wu showed gratitude to the production team for choosing him as the lead.Ong Seong-wu said, "I thank the production team so much for believing that I would pull off the character well and always having trust in me."Then, Ong Seong-wu also mentioned the support the members of Wanna One gave him.The actor said, "The trailer for 'At Eighteen' was unveiled the other day and I think Wanna One members watched it. They told me that they are going to watch all episodes of my drama."He added, "Actually, Ji Hoon's drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' will be unveiled soon as well. I'm planning on watching that."'At Eighteen' portrays the lives of characters at the age of 18, which they describe to be the age when humans are the most sensitive and emotional.Ong Seong-wu plays the character named 'Choi Jun-woo', a transfer student who is not so good at expressing his feelings.The first episode of 'At Eighteen' was aired on July 22 and it is scheduled to be broadcast every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'officialtwt_OSW' 'jtbclove' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)