[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Assures His Worried Fans Amid Legal Dispute with His Agency
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Assures His Worried Fans Amid Legal Dispute with His Agency

작성 2019.07.23 11:10
Disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's member Lai Kuanlin assured his worried fans with a social media post.

On July 22, Lai Kuanlin took his social media account to deliver a brief message to his fans.

He wrote in Korean, "I just want to know why. Everyone, please don't worry too much. Everything will be alright," along with a hashtag written in English, "It's been a long night."
Lai KuanlinThis was Lai Kuanlin's first time speaking up personally since his legal dispute with CUBE Entertainment first reported on July 20.
Lai KuanlinBack on July 18, Lai Kuanlin and his legal representative requested to nullify his exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment, on the basis that he has lost his trust in the agency after they violated several clauses of his contract.

According to his legal representative, CUBE Entertainment had sold Lai Kuanlin's promotional rights to another Chinese agency without his consent.
Lai KuanlinAfter his meteoric rise to stardom during Wanna One promotions, Lai Kuanlin has been actively promoting in both Korea and China as a singer and actor.

(Credit= 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
