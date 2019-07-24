[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Loves Playing Pranks on IU?

Actor Yeo Jin Goo likes teasing singer/actress IU so much that he tried to play a prank on her even when she is not looking.On July 15, the production team of tvN's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' dropped a three-minute video which well-showed IU and Yeo Jin Goo's adorable chemistry.In the video, IU and Yeo Jin Goo were shooting their first episode which drew a great deal of attention by showing their impressive first encounter.Both of them got into their character in an instant and showed an utmost professionalism while filming but as soon as Yeo Jin Goo heard the "cut" sound, Yeo Jin Goo came back to his normal self, a boy in his early 20s who loves playing pranks on other people.Later on, IU and Yeo Jin Goo visited a little dumpling place and Yeo Jin Goo started to tease IU like a seven-year-old boy during the break in between their shoot.When IU was playing with her phone, Yeo Jin Goo stuck his tongue out and put it back in really fast so that he would not get caught.After he succeeded, Yeo Jin Goo made an eye contact with the cameraman and laughed quietly.Then, he stuck his tongue out again, and put his index finger in front of his mouth to ask the viewers to keep it a secret without using his words.After seeing this video, their fans commented ,"This is the best working environment I've ever seen.", "It would've been far more hilarious if he got caught!", "I've only seen a couple of episodes of their drama, but they are by far my favorite TV couple!", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN)(SBS Star)