SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona Answers Whether If She Thinks She Is Pretty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona Answers Whether If She Thinks She Is Pretty

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.23 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yoona Answers Whether If She Thinks She Is Pretty
Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation responded to a question, "Do you find yourself pretty?"

On July 22, Yoona was seen being interviewed by entertainer Park Kyung-rim on a live broadcast.
YoonaDuring the interview, Park Kyung-rim mentioned Yoona's nickname 'Yoon-phrodite', which is a word that combines Yoona's name with Aphrodite―the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.

Park Kyung-rim said, "Fans call you 'Yoon-phrodite' because they think you are just exceptionally beautiful, right? Do you agree with them? Do you think you are beautiful?"

Yoona answered, "No, I don't think I am that pretty.", then she added with a laugh, "You know, I have to be modest."YoonaThen, Park kyung-rim asked, "I'm actually really curious. What do you think of yourself when you look at yourself in the mirror?"

Finally, Yoona admitted that she does think she looks good-looking, she said, "Okay, I'll be honest. I do think I look pretty sometimes."

She continued, "But I also do think I look bad. At those times, I'm like, 'Gosh, I really need to put some makeup on my face right now!'"YoonaMeanwhile, Yoona's new movie 'EXIT' with actor Cho Jung Seok is set to hit the theaters on July 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'V MOVIE' NAVER V LIVE, 'yoona__lim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992