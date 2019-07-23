[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona Answers Whether If She Thinks She Is Pretty

Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation responded to a question, "Do you find yourself pretty?"On July 22, Yoona was seen being interviewed by entertainer Park Kyung-rim on a live broadcast.During the interview, Park Kyung-rim mentioned Yoona's nickname 'Yoon-phrodite', which is a word that combines Yoona's name with Aphrodite―the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty.Park Kyung-rim said, "Fans call you 'Yoon-phrodite' because they think you are just exceptionally beautiful, right? Do you agree with them? Do you think you are beautiful?"Yoona answered, "No, I don't think I am that pretty.", then she added with a laugh, "You know, I have to be modest."Then, Park kyung-rim asked, "I'm actually really curious. What do you think of yourself when you look at yourself in the mirror?"Finally, Yoona admitted that she does think she looks good-looking, she said, "Okay, I'll be honest. I do think I look pretty sometimes."She continued, "But I also do think I look bad. At those times, I'm like, 'Gosh, I really need to put some makeup on my face right now!'"Meanwhile, Yoona's new movie 'EXIT' with actor Cho Jung Seok is set to hit the theaters on July 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'V MOVIE' NAVER V LIVE, 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)