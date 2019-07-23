SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Deletes All Photos with Song Joong Ki from Her Instagram
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Deletes All Photos with Song Joong Ki from Her Instagram

작성 2019.07.23 10:17
Actress Song Hye Kyo has erased all traces of her ex-husband, actor Song Joong Ki, left on her social media.

On July 22, Seoul Family Court approved Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce settlement and the two have been legally divorced.

Following the news, Song Hye Kyo has cleaned up her Instagram account, removing the pictures of the two including their wedding photo.
Song Hye KyoWhile she does not post very often on her social media, it seems like Song Hye Kyo is moving on to the next stage of her life by clearing out her account.
Song Hye KyoAfter approximately a year and eight months of their marriage, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce to end his marriage with Song Hye Kyo on June 27.
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye KyoBoth Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki have been working on their individual activities while wrapping up an amicable divorce.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, SBS funE)

