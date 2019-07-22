[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Reveals Why She Decided to Marry Ahn Jae Hyeon

Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed what things she liked about her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon when they were dating and why she decided to marry him.Recently, Koo Hye Sun sat down for a press interview after the release of her romance novel 'Heart-shaped Tears' (literal translation).During the interview, Koo Hye Sun was asked what it was like dating Ahn Jae Hyeon before they got married.Koo Hye Sun responded, "Jae Hyeon was such an innocent guy. It almost felt like he had never dated anyone before. He was so pure. I really liked that side of him."She continued with a laugh, "He would always smile as well. He sometimes even made me think, 'Did he hit his head somewhere or something?' He isn't like that anymore though. His innocence has vanished into thin air."Then, Koo Hye Sun mentioned how she just could not imagine breaking up with Ahn Jae Hyeon.Koo Hye Sun said, "By the time when I was dating Jae Hyeon, I felt like I've gone through enough breakups. I just couldn't go through another one. The thought of breaking up with Jae Hyeon would already kill me a little inside. So, I told Jae Hyeon this and said that I didn't want to continue our relationship if we weren't going to get married."She went on, "I'd never shown any of my exes to my parents before; Jae Hyeon was the only one that I had. He was excellent with them though. On the day when he met them, he calmly explained to them why he wanted to marry me. I fell for him then."Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon started dating each other in the beginning of 2015, then got married in May 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= Marie Claire/SBS funE, 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)