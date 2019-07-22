SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Suk-jin Tells the Real Reason Why Kim Jong-kook Is Still Not Married
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Suk-jin Tells the Real Reason Why Kim Jong-kook Is Still Not Married

Entertainer Ji Suk-jin explained why he thinks singer Kim Jong-kook is still not married.

On July 21 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Ji Suk-jin made a guest appearance.My Little Old BoyDuring the talk, the host Shin Dong-yup asked Ji Suk-jin a question about his close friend Kim Jong-kook.

Shin Dong-yup said, "Jong-kook is 43 years old and always talking about wanting to get married, but why do you think he still has not been able to get married?"My Little Old BoyJi Suk-jin thought about it for a bit, then answered, "I feel like it's not that Jong-kook can't get married right now. In a way, he may actually not really want to get married now."

Ji Suk-jin continued, "Jong-kook will never meet a girl doing what he does every day. But he still chooses to do all those things."

He added, "He is always at the gym, like all the time. Whenever I call him, he is doing one of the following things: he is on his way to the gym, working out at the gym, or going home from the gym. It's unbelievable."
 

In the past year or so, Kim Jong-kook has consistently talked about how desperate he is about getting married.

He previously said, "It would be nice to have a girlfriend, you know. I'm sick of singing at weddings. I want to listen to the songs, not sing."

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kjk76' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
