[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Suk-jin Tells the Real Reason Why Kim Jong-kook Is Still Not Married

Entertainer Ji Suk-jin explained why he thinks singer Kim Jong-kook is still not married.On July 21 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Ji Suk-jin made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Shin Dong-yup asked Ji Suk-jin a question about his close friend Kim Jong-kook.Shin Dong-yup said, "Jong-kook is 43 years old and always talking about wanting to get married, but why do you think he still has not been able to get married?"Ji Suk-jin thought about it for a bit, then answered, "I feel like it's not that Jong-kook can't get married right now. In a way, he may actually not really want to get married now."Ji Suk-jin continued, "Jong-kook will never meet a girl doing what he does every day. But he still chooses to do all those things."He added, "He is always at the gym, like all the time. Whenever I call him, he is doing one of the following things: he is on his way to the gym, working out at the gym, or going home from the gym. It's unbelievable."In the past year or so, Kim Jong-kook has consistently talked about how desperate he is about getting married.He previously said, "It would be nice to have a girlfriend, you know. I'm sick of singing at weddings. I want to listen to the songs, not sing."(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)