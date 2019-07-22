SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police Consider Banning Yang Hyun Suk from Leaving the Country
Police have shared an update on the investigation of Yang Hyun Suk, the founder/former head producer of YG Entertainment.

On July 22, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a press conference and shared, "We are currently considering a mandatory investigation with measures including tracking the bank account, banning overseas traveling, and more for Yang Hyun Suk."
Yang Hyun SukYang Hyun Suk is currently being investigated for his involvement in the mediation of sexual escort services for his foreign investors.

Police officially booked Yang Hyun Suk and his case on July 17.

A police source explained, "The testimonies from those who are related to the case were sufficient enough for us to book Yang Hyun Suk as a suspect and turn over to the investigation." 

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
