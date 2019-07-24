SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE An Yu Jin Startles Fans with Pictures of Herself Looking like a Giant
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE An Yu Jin Startles Fans with Pictures of Herself Looking like a Giant

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.24 16:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE An Yu Jin Startles Fans with Pictures of Herself Looking like a Giant
Fans of K-pop girl group IZ*ONE captured the moment that shows An Yu Jin and Yabuki Nako's major height difference and their fans are loving it.

Recently, one fan compiled pictures of An Yu Jin and Yabuki Nako to demonstrate the difference in their height and an adorable chemistry they have.
IZ*ONEJudging by a picture of them taking a selfie together, it seems like they are about the same height and have no problem taking a picture together whether they are standing up or sitting down on a chair.

However, they give off a completely different vibe when they stand next to each other because An Yu Jin is taller than Yabuki Nako by a head and there is a major difference in their physique.
IZ*ONEAn Yu Jin is known to be little shorter than 170cm (5'7) and Yabuki Nako is known to be little taller than 149cm (4'11).

However, due to An Yu Jin's legs which go for miles and Yabuki Nako's fairy-like figure, they look like an elf and a giant every time they stand next to each other.
IZ*ONESome time ago during their concert, Yabuki Nako was seen smiling and gently patting An Yu Jin on her elbows when she placed her chin on top of her tiny little head as if she also finds this behavior of hers hilarious and cute.

After seeing these pictures of them, their fans commented, "They look so cute together. Where can I see more of these?", "An Yu Jin would make a great model. Can't believe she's only 15.", "That is so me and my best friend.", and many more.
IZ*ONEMeanwhile, IZ*ONE will kick off its Japanese tour with the concert in Chiba which will be held on August 21. 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'official_izone' Instagram, 'official_izone' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992