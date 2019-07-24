[SBS Star] IZ*ONE An Yu Jin Startles Fans with Pictures of Herself Looking like a Giant

Fans of K-pop girl group IZ*ONE captured the moment that shows An Yu Jin and Yabuki Nako's major height difference and their fans are loving it.Recently, one fan compiled pictures of An Yu Jin and Yabuki Nako to demonstrate the difference in their height and an adorable chemistry they have.Judging by a picture of them taking a selfie together, it seems like they are about the same height and have no problem taking a picture together whether they are standing up or sitting down on a chair.However, they give off a completely different vibe when they stand next to each other because An Yu Jin is taller than Yabuki Nako by a head and there is a major difference in their physique.An Yu Jin is known to be little shorter than 170cm (5'7) and Yabuki Nako is known to be little taller than 149cm (4'11).However, due to An Yu Jin's legs which go for miles and Yabuki Nako's fairy-like figure, they look like an elf and a giant every time they stand next to each other.Some time ago during their concert, Yabuki Nako was seen smiling and gently patting An Yu Jin on her elbows when she placed her chin on top of her tiny little head as if she also finds this behavior of hers hilarious and cute.After seeing these pictures of them, their fans commented, "They look so cute together. Where can I see more of these?", "An Yu Jin would make a great model. Can't believe she's only 15.", "That is so me and my best friend.", and many more.Meanwhile, IZ*ONE will kick off its Japanese tour with the concert in Chiba which will be held on August 21.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'official_izone' Instagram, 'official_izone' Facebook)(SBS Star)