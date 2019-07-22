SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] XIUMIN Shows His Love for Fellow EXO Members via Text Message from the Military
[SBS Star] XIUMIN Shows His Love for Fellow EXO Members via Text Message from the Military

XIUMIN of K-pop boy group EXO showed how much he still cares about his fellow members even though he is busy with his own life in the military.

From July 19 until 21, EXO held its fifth concert 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.EXOAfter the third show on July 21, CHANYEOL shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram.

The post showed a screenshot of a text message from 'Minseok (XIUMIN's real name) hyung' that was sent to EXO's group chat.

In the message, it said, "Everyone, did the concert go well today? Nobody got injured, right? How is BAEKHYUN's leg?"XIUMINIt seemed XIUMIN was slightly concerned since both him and D.O. were not able to join the concert due to their military service, and it was the first time EXO members were performing only with six members for the entire concert.

It also looked like XIUMIN was worried about BAEKHYUN, because he had heard about him spraining his ankle during the first show.

Over this screenshot, CHANYEOL wrote, "I love you."

After fans saw this post, they could not stop repeating "Awww this is just too sweet!"XIUMINMeanwhile, EXO is scheduled to hold another three 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration' shows from July 26 until 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram, Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
