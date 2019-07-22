SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes Emotional While Filming the Last Episode of 'Produce X 101'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes Emotional While Filming the Last Episode of 'Produce X 101'

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.22 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Becomes Emotional While Filming the Last Episode of Produce X 101
Actor Lee Dong Wook warmed the hearts of his fans and the viewers by showing how much he cares about the contestants of 'Produce X 101'.

On July 19 episode of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101', the contestants organized a surprise party for Lee Dong Wook, the host of the show, who has always been there for them from the beginning.
Lee Dong WookOne of the contestants Song Hyeong Jun said, "It did not make the cut, but Lee Dong Wook visited us when we were doing a re-evaluation."
Lee Dong WookLee Eun Sang added, "It felt like he was making those visits just for us. Also, he always looked at us with the sweetest look on his face and that gave us a lot of strength."
Lee Dong WookWhen 20 of the contestants surprised him with a beautiful cake that they made themselves, Lee Dong Wook said, "Good luck with your live performance and I hope that all of you can make your debut."
Lee Dong WookIt seemed like he truly meant every word he said since Lee Dong Wook sat down on the stairs and lowered his head after announcing the show's finalists as if he can relate to those who did not get their chance to make debut and had to head back home.
Lee Dong WookAfter seeing these pictures of Lee Dong Wook, his fans and the viewers commented, "Yes. There is no one like him.", "The look on his face just breaks my heart. He looks so devastated.", "But congrats on your debut, X1!" and many more.

Meanwhile, the 11 finalists of 'Produce X 101' are confirmed to make debut as X1 on August 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Mnet, 'choseungyoun_woodz' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992