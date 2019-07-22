SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SUHO Hints at EXO's Future Group Promotions During Concert
작성 2019.07.22
K-pop boy group EXO will be releasing a new album this year, according to the group's leader SUHO.

On July 21, EXO has completed the first week of the group's 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' concert at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
EXODuring the concert, the members of EXO took a moment to express their gratitude for the fans who came all the way to attend the event.

CHANYEOL said, "I think I am the happiest when I'm together with my members. Please show your love and support for our unit album (EXO-SC) and BAEKHYUN's solo album as well."
SUHOSUHO added, "EXO's album will be coming out soon. If I have to give you a hint, it will definitely be out within this year."

He continued, "We will greet you all with a new album this year, probably before the winter season. We plan to work on the album while embarking on our world tour."

SUHO wrapped up his remark by jokingly saying, "I might have accidentally said things too much. But it's alright, I'm the leader."
 

Meanwhile, EXO will continue to hold more shows as part of 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' on July 26 to 28.

(Credit= 'Big Boss EXO' YouTube, 'ooah522' 'oOo421oOo' 'pistoltype9488' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
