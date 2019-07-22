SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Group X1 Confirms Debut Members; Making Official Debut Next Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Produce X 101' Group X1 Confirms Debut Members; Making Official Debut Next Month

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.22 13:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Produce X 101 Group X1 Confirms Debut Members; Making Official Debut Next Month
11 debut members of new project K-pop boy group X1 have been confirmed as well as their official date of debut.

On July 19, Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' aired a live episode where 'the national producers' had their last chance to vote on the final 20 contestants.

At the end of this live episode, the total number of the 20 contestants' votes were revealed one by one.X1The one who had the highest number of votes turned out to be Kim Yo Han, making him 'the center' for X1's debut track.

The other lucky 10 contestants who managed to join Kim Yo Han as X1 members were Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Song Hyeong Jun, Cho Seung Youn, Son Dong Pyo, Lee Han Gyul, Nam Do Hyon, Cha Jun Ho, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang.

It was previously announced that the members of X1 will be promoting together for five years.

During the first half, they are going to be exclusively promoting together, but will be free to pursue activities for their initial management agency at the same time after that.X1On July 22, it was revealed that X1 will make official debut with a showcase/concert at Gocheok Sky Dome on August 27.

Gocheok Sky Dome is the largest indoor concert venue in Korea where about 20,000 audience can be accommodated.

'Produce 101 Season 2' winners debuted as Wanna One at Gocheok Sky Dome as well.

The ticket details for the showcase/concert are yet to be announced.

Do you know who all 11 X1 members are? Get familiar with each of them before their official debut!

1. Kim Yo Han (1999, OUI Entertainment)
X1X12. Kim Woo Seok (1996, TOP MEDIA)X1X13. Han Seung Woo (1994, PLAN A Entertainment)
X1X14. Song Hyeong Jun (2002, STARSHIP Entertainment)X1X15. Cho Seung Youn (1996, YUE HUA Entertainment)
X1X16. Son Dong Pyo (2002, DSP Media)
X1X17. Lee Han Gyul (1999, MBK Entertainment)
X1X18. Nam Do Hyon (2004, MBK Entertainment)
X1X19. Cha Jun Ho (2002, Woollim Entertainment)
X1X110. Kang Min Hee (2002, STARSHIP Entertainment)
X1X111. Lee Eun Sang (2002, BRAND NEW MUSIC)
X1X1(Lee Narin, Credit= 'x1official101' Twitter, Mnet Produce X 101)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992