[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo Complete Their Divorce Mediation
작성 2019.07.22 11:41
Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo are now officially divorced without alimony or division of property.

On July 22 at 10AM KST, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce arbitration was held privately at Seoul Family Court.

They have reached an agreement, and the court officially approved their divorce settlement.
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye KyoThe court stated, "We cannot share the specific details of the arbitration."

Shortly after the news, Song Hye Kyo's management agency United Artists Agency released an official statement regarding her divorce mediation.

The agency stated, "We inform you that the arbitration procedure was completed with both sides agreeing on a divorce without alimony or division of property."
Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong KiAfter approximately a year and nine months of their marriage life, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo decided to file for divorce due to "differences in personality."

Amidst all the speculation and rumors surrounding their divorce, both Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have continued their scheduled activities as usual.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
