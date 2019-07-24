[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Always Looks like He Just Got Hit by Lightning After Waking Up?

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's hair is so thick and heavy that it is almost impossible for him to control his hair while sleeping.Recently, one fan compiled a few pictures of JIMIN which showed his adorable sleeping habit and what happens every time he sleeps.According to his fans, JIMIN clenches his fists when he sleeps and have a tendency to stick to that position throughout his sleep.For this reason, they assumed that he would look just the same as he looked before his sleep because he probably did not have a chance to touch or mess up his hair while sleeping.However, after getting a good night's sleep, JIMIN always looked like someone who just got hit by lightning or someone who suddenly gained a superpower but have not quite figured out a way to harness it just yet.No one could explain why this happens but some of his fans attributed the cause to his hair which reminded everyone of a Poodle that is known to have luscious and thick hair.After seeing these pictures of him, his fans commented, "Haha it's probably because of his thick hair. I'm sure he wouldn't even have a problem dying or bleaching his hair every other week.", "A guy with full head of hair? Now, that's the dream.", "The last pic reminds me of my Yorkie.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Saudi Arabia which will be held on October 11.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)