[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals the Identity of the Person in This Photo

V of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the real identity of the person in his 2017 photo.Back in 2017, the above photo of V having lunch together at a restaurant with a mysterious person went viral online.Since the person who is sitting on the opposite side of V has long hair, some fans speculated that the person is actually V's girlfriend.At the time, V shared photos of himself taken with a long-haired person, who is none other than his good friend, JMVOK (Jang Moon-bok) of boy group LIMITLESS.Following V's post on BTS' social media, the 2017 restaurant photo's mystery was considered to be solved among fans.Recently on BTS' new global fan community Weverse, however, V revealed that JMVOK is not the person in the restaurant photo.He commented, "Hahaha, he's a close designer hyung. There are a lot of people with long hair in this world," and, "No... He's a close hyung..."V and JMVOK have been good friends since high school when they used to attend the same school in Daegu, their hometown.While V achieved a global success as a BTS member, JMVOK just made his debut as a member of LIMITLESS this month.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Weverse, Online Community)