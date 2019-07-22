SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Requests to Terminate His Contract with CUBE Entertainment; Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Requests to Terminate His Contract with CUBE Entertainment; Agency Responds

Lai Kuanlin, the Taiwanese member of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One, has asked his management agency CUBE Entertainment for contract termination.

On July 20, CUBE Entertainment revealed, "We recently received a document from a law firm claiming to represent Lai Kuanlin demanding termination of contract."

The agency continued, "But we believe there is no cause for him to end the contract with us. From the very moment Lai Kuanlin made debut up until now, we have put our best effort into making him shine."

They wrapped up their statement by saying, "If any issues are raised against us despite having done best for Lai Kuanlin, we will take strict legal action against him." Lai KuanlinLater, news outlet SPOTV News reported that Lai Kuanlin is pursuing activities independently after sending the document to CUBE Entertainment, quoting a statement made by an industry insider.

Lai Kuanlin still has not responded to any of these yet. Lai KuanlinDebuted as a member of Wanna One in August 2017, Lai Kuanlin since has received showers of love and support from countless fans around the world.

Lai Kuanlin toured around Asia for his solo fan meeting after the disbandment of Wanna One and also released songs with boy group PENTAGON's member WOOSEOK in March.

He also had an opportunity to play a part in some Chinese dramas.Lai Kuanlin(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
