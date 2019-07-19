SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares His Plan to Visit Park Hyung Sik in the Military with V & Choi Woo Shik
Actor Park Seo Jun is planning on visiting actor Park Hyung Sik in the military with V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Choi Woo Shik.

On July 19, Park Seo Jun joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Sun-young's Cinetown' as a guest.Park Seo JunDuring the talk, Park Seo Jun talked about his celebrity best friends.

Park Seo Jun said, "Hyung Sik, V, Woo Shik, singer Peakboy, and I are very close. They are friends who I can share my concerns."

He continued with a loud laugh, "You know, I think we are all very talkative. We have our own group chat, and  just talk about random stuff there all the time."Park Seo JunThen, Park Seo Jun informed the listeners of how Park Hyung Sik was doing in the military.

Park Seo Jun said, "Hyung Sik completed his basic military training, but hasn't been assigned to a particular military base yet. Once he does though, I'm definitely going to visit him."

He added, "I'll go with V, Woo Shik, and Peakboy. We'll buy some nice snacks for him on our way."Park Seo JunMeanwhile, Park Seo Jun awaits for his new movie 'The Divine Fury' to be unveiled on July 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Park Sun-young's Cinetown, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
