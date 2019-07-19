[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Teases Fans with a Preview for 4 Tracks in His Debut Album

K-pop artist Kang Daniel gave fans a quick listen at his beautiful singing voice ahead of his solo debut on July 25.On July 19, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment dropped an image of the complete tracklist for the artist's solo debut album 'color on me' online.It said 'color on me' consists of a total of five tracks, including 'Intro (Through the night)', 'Color', 'What are you up to', 'Horizon', and 'I HOPE'.It was also revealed that Kang Daniel had co-written the lyrics for all the tracks in 'color on me' except for 'Intro (Through the night)'.Hours later on this day, Kang Daniel took his Instagram to share a preview for 'Intro (Through the night)', 'Color', 'What are you up to', and 'Horizon'.There were all only 10 to 20 seconds long, but certainly enough to treat fans to the sounds of delight.As there are so many fans out there who dearly missed hearing him sing, they just could not be happier.Get ready to fall in love with Kang Daniel's beautiful singing voice!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'danielk_konnect' Twitter, 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)(SBS Star)