SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Teases Fans with a Preview for 4 Tracks in His Debut Album
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Teases Fans with a Preview for 4 Tracks in His Debut Album

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.19 17:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Teases Fans with a Preview for 4 Tracks in His Debut Album
K-pop artist Kang Daniel gave fans a quick listen at his beautiful singing voice ahead of his solo debut on July 25.

On July 19, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment dropped an image of the complete tracklist for the artist's solo debut album 'color on me' online.

It said 'color on me' consists of a total of five tracks, including 'Intro (Through the night)', 'Color', 'What are you up to', 'Horizon', and 'I HOPE'.

It was also revealed that Kang Daniel had co-written the lyrics for all the tracks in 'color on me' except for 'Intro (Through the night)'.Kang DanielHours later on this day, Kang Daniel took his Instagram to share a preview for 'Intro (Through the night)', 'Color', 'What are you up to', and 'Horizon'.

There were all only 10 to 20 seconds long, but certainly enough to treat fans to the sounds of delight.

As there are so many fans out there who dearly missed hearing him sing, they just could not be happier.

Get ready to fall in love with Kang Daniel's beautiful singing voice!

1. Intro (Through the night)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019.07.25 18:00 강다니엘 (KANG DANIEL) Special Album ‘color on me’ Track 1 Intro (Through the night)

강다니엘 Daniel K.(@daniel.k.here)님의 공유 게시물님,


2. Color
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019.07.25 18:00 강다니엘 (KANG DANIEL) Special Album ‘color on me’ Track 2 Color

강다니엘 Daniel K.(@daniel.k.here)님의 공유 게시물님,


3. What are you up to
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019.07.25 18:00 강다니엘 (KANG DANIEL) Special Album ‘color on me’ Track 3 뭐해 (What are you up to)

강다니엘 Daniel K.(@daniel.k.here)님의 공유 게시물님,


4. Horizon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019.07.25 18:00 강다니엘 (KANG DANIEL) Special Album ‘color on me’ Track 4 Horizon

강다니엘 Daniel K.(@daniel.k.here)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Lee Narin, Credit= 'danielk_konnect' Twitter, 'daniel.k.here' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992