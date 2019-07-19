[SBS Star] BTS Tops SDGs for the United Nations' 'Global Sustainable Future Leader'

K-pop boy group BTS and its official fan club ARMY have been officially acknowledged by the United Nations.On July 19, the Korean Association for Supporting the SDGs for the United Nations has announced the 'Global Sustainable Leader 100' list today at the United Nations Headquarters, New York.The list includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates (Global Business Leader), Apple CEO Tim Cook (The Most Excellent Sustainable Global Business Leader), and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (Top Rank Sustainable Social & Environmental Leader).BTS was selected as the only Top Rank Global Sustainable Future Leader, and ARMY was also included in the Top Rank Sustainable Global Group.The evaluation criteria include Environment, Governance, Policy, Economic Performance, Innovativeness, Resilience and Wellness Enhancement, Expandability, Relations with the United Nations and the Government, SDGs-related Activities, and Relations with the Association.SDGs, which stands for Sustainable Development Goals, are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.The goals include No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Reducing Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life On Land, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the Goals.(Credit= UNSDGS, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)