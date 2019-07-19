SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SUNMI Meets Natalie Portman in China
[SBS Star] SUNMI Meets Natalie Portman in China

K-pop artist SUNMI met American actress Natalie Portman in Shanghai, China.

On July 17, SUNMI gave an update on her life by posting a selfie on her Instagram.

It was different from her usual selfie; it was a photo taken with Natalie Portman.

In the photo, SUNMI makes a rock sign looking happy and Natalie Portman broadly smiles at the camera as well.

They both have beautiful hair, makeup, and outfit that highlight their immense beauty.

It is said that the two stars met at one event held by a cosmetics brand in Shanghai. SUNMIAfter the photo was shared, the comment section on SUNMI's account overflowed with comments from fans all over the world.

They wrote, "Whoa this is so awesome!", "No way! Am I really seeing my two favorite stars standing together?", "The two most beautiful women in one photo.", and more.SUNMIMeanwhile, SUNMI successfully wrapped up her first world tour 'WARNING' last month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'miyayeah' 'natalieportman' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
