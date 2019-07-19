SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Talks About the Time Her Bad Memory Got Her in Trouble
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Talks About the Time Her Bad Memory Got Her in Trouble

Actress Lee Min-jung shared a funny story about the time she and her son planned a trip to the United States but had to return home because of her bad memory.

On July 11 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'The Barber of Seville' (literal translation), Lee Min-jung and other hosts of the show got ready for their first day of business and showed off many skills which they learned just for this show.
Hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'The hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'Also, when they had to get to the hair salon all by themselves, Lee Min-jung showed a great leadership while communicating with the locals and taking care of others.
Hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'But when they arrived at the salon, Lee Min-jung realized that she forgot to bring her keys and had to head back home in order to open the salon and greet the guests.
Hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'Luckily, she was able to borrow a spare key from next door and all the hosts including herself could start their day without getting in any trouble.
Hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'Lee Min-jung said, "It gets me in trouble every time but I still forget things. One time, I took my baby to the airport to take a flight to the United States but I left his passport at home, so we had to head back home."
Hosts of 'The Barber of Seville'She continued, "I forgot to pack his passport because he was a baby and it never occurred to me that I had to bring his passport. So we had no choice but to postpone our trip by a day."

Upon seeing this episode, her fans commented, "That is so me. Been there, done that.", "At least she remembers where she put the key. That's a good sign.", "Thank god they had a spare key.", and so on.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC every1)

(SBS Star)   
