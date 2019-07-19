[SBS Star] TXT Writes the Cutest Message to BTS

The members of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) made another boy group BTS members cringe and laugh at the same time.On July 18 episode of Mnet's reality show 'One Dream.TXT' unveiled a video of when TXT met BTS each other in Chicago.Back in May when BTS held a concert 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at Soldier Field, Chicago, TXT happened to be in the same city for its debut showcase that they spend some time together at backstage.At that time, BTS shared a group photo on the group's official Twitter after their quick gathering.The photo got a lot of fans curious though, as JIMIN was holding a sketchbook with a writing that said, "From your lovely junior group TXT."It looked like TXT had written a message to BTS, and fans wondered what was written there.Two months later, they were finally able to find out what the message was about and also how BTS reacted to it.The video showed the members of TXT visiting the backstage after watching the concert where BTS warmly welcomed them.Afterwards, they told BTS that they had prepared something special and started flipping the pages of a sketchbook one by one.The first few pages said, "The concert was amazing! We wish you guys good luck for the rest of your tour."Then, in the next pages, TXT had written "I love you." in four different pages.As soon as the first part of "I love you." appeared though, BTS members knew what would be coming next that they started cringing hard.JUNGKOOK turned around and pretended to fight the air, V covered his mouth with his hand, and SUGA shook his head sideways.RM, JIMIN, JIN, and J-HOPE also either fell on their knees on the floor or curled their arms and hands.At the end of it, BTS put themselves together and commented, "That was cute. Thank you. It means a lot to us."Debuted this year, TXT is known as BTS' junior group as it is the next boy group Big Hit Entertainment produced after BTS.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mnet, 'bts_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)