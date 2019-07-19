SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Smiles for a Selfie with a Fan Even When He Is in a Rush
2019.07.19
Actor Gong Yoo was seen kindly taking a selfie with a fan even when he was in a rush.

Recently, one video of Gong Yoo from last month started going viral throughout online communities in Korea.

The video was taken during Paris Fashion Week when Gong Yoo attended the men's spring-summer 2020 collection by one French luxury brand.

What caught the attention of a lot of people in the video was not only his elegant look in an all-black outfit, but also his sweetness.Gong YooThe video showed Gong Yoo heading towards his car after the event while being escorted by his security guards.

At that time, there were many fans around Gong Yoo pushing about trying to see him closer.

Despite being in the middle of this chaotic scene, Gong Yoo did not lose his smile for a single second and also waved fans goodbye.Gong YooIn addition to that, when one local fan asked for a selfie as he tried to get into his car, he stopped and took one with her without any hesitation.

A few seconds later, when he actually bent his body to get into his car, another fan asked for a selfie.

Gong Yoo immediately stood back up and posed for a selfie with a big smile on his face.

In this brief moment, Gong Yoo managed to demonstrate his endless love for his fans and they are all so touched.
 
Meanwhile, Gong Yoo's two upcoming movies 'Seo Bok' and 'Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982' (literal title) are set to hit theaters in the latter half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
