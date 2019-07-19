SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Making a Big Screen Comeback with a Crime Thriller Movie
작성 2019.07.19
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Reportedly Making a Big Screen Comeback with a Crime Thriller Movie
Actor Song Joong Ki is already preparing himself for another movie after his current one―'The Seungri' (literal title).

On July 18, news outlet OSEN reported that Song Joong Ki recently confirmed to lead a new movie 'Bogota'.Song Joong Ki'Bogota' is a crime/thriller movie that is set in the '90s in Bogota, Colombia.

Song Joong Ki's character is said to be an immigrant in Columbia working in a local market.

According to the report, 90% of the movie will be filmed in Bogota and shooting is scheduled to take place this December for about a month.Song Joong KiShortly after the news was reported, however, Song Joong Ki's management agency Blossom Entertainment revealed that he has not confirmed his appearance in the movie yet.

The agency stated, "It is true that Song Joong Ki received an offer for 'Bogota' not too long ago, but he is still reviewing it."Song Joong KiCurrently, Song Joong Ki is busy filming Korea's first-ever space movie 'The Seungri' along with actress Kim Tae Ri.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
