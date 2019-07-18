SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & V Playfully Respond to an Aged Version of Choi Woo Shik
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & V Playfully Respond to an Aged Version of Choi Woo Shik

작성 2019.07.18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & V Playfully Respond to an Aged Version of Choi Woo Shik
Actor Choi Woo Shik transformed himself into an old man and another actor Park Seo Jun and V of K-pop boy group BTS responded to it in a hilarious way.

On July 17, Choi Woo Shik uploaded a new photo on his Instagram.

The photo was of Choi Woo Shik's selfie where he looked like an older man.

It is said that Choi Woo Shik recently got a special makeup done to look like an older man for his role in an interactive film 'AORB'.

In the caption, Choi Woo Shik wrote, "This is my senior Choi Woo Shik."Choi Woo ShikA few moments later, Park Seo Jun used his Instagram to post an official poster of his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury', which had a close-up shot of him.

However, this was not the original poster; Park Seo Jun had put a filter on it to make himself look much older.

Along with this filtered poster, Park Seo Jun wrote, "When was that? I think it was back in 2019? I caught a lot of bad guys then. -Park Yong-hoo (the name of Park Seo Jun's character in 'The Divine Fury')-"Park Seo JunThen, V also joined in the fun by sharing one filtered photo that made himself look older as well and the original photo of it on his group's Twitter.

Under these photos, V wrote, "Shall I get up and dance to 'Dionysus'? It's been a very long time though."VAfter seeing their funny posts, fans could not stop laughing and left comments such as, "Help! I'm crying from laughing too much!", "These guys surely know how to enjoy life.", "Oh man, I can so tell how much fun they are having right now. This is super cute and funny!", and many more.

Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Jun, and V are known to be very good friends with each other.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dntlrdl' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
