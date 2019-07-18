[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Falls Off a Horse While Filming Her Drama & Cancels Shooting for the Day

Actress Kim So Hyun fell off a horse while filming her upcoming drama 'The Tale of Nok-du' (literal translation).On July 18, media outlet Sports Donga reported that Kim So Hyun suddenly fell off a horse while filming 'The Tale of Nok-du' on this day.The report included an insider's statement who said, "There were no big external injuries, but the accident shocked us all. We have canceled our shooting for now. We'll see how she is doing and reschedule it later."In response to this report, Kim So Hyun's management agency E&T Story Entertainment commented, "After Kim So Hyun fell off a horse, we took her to the hospital right away. Fortunately, she only had minor injuries."The agency continued, "But Kim So Hyun is a little shocked from the accident, so we decided it was best for her to take some rest today. It shouldn't take too long until she gets back to work."Based on a beloved webtoon of the same name, 'The Tale of Nok-du' is about a man named 'Jeon Nok-du' (actor Jang Dong-yoon) who goes undercover in a widow-only village.There, he meets 'Dong Dong-ju' (Kim So Hyun), who does not want to become a courtesan.The drama is expected to begin its broadcast in September.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)