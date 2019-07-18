[SBS Star] BTS V Pulls off Hanbok at the Airport Just Like JUNGKOOK

Following his fellow member JUNGKOOK, V of K-pop boy group BTS showed off his exceptional sense of fashion by wearing a traditional look at the airport.On July 17, the seven members of BTS safely arrived at Gimpo International Airport after wrapping up its 2-day concert held in Shizuoka, Japan.On this day, V's fashion style garnered a tremendous attention from the reporters who were waiting BTS at the airport; as he chose to wear casual Hanbok (Korea's traditional attire) upon his arrival.V gave a modern twist to complete his whole look by pairing Hanbok with an oversized gray shirt and a vintage briefcase.Previously on July 4, JUNGKOOK was spotted at the airport in a similar Hanbok as V's, styled with a black T-shirt, a pair of sneakers, and a black backpack.Upon seeing these two BTS members' unique fashion style, fans commented, "I seriously need to buy that one.", "They look so effortlessly stylish.", "I've found the exact same one in my grandfather's wardrobe.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' world stadium tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11.(Credit= 'plumV1230' 'Enchanted_JK' Twitter)(SBS Star)