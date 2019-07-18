[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi to Make a Special Cameo Appearance on IU's New Drama

Actor Lee Joon Gi showed his full support for his former co-star singer/actress IU by making a special appearance on her latest drama.
On July 18, Lee Joon Gi's management agency Namoo Actors announced that he will be making a cameo appearance in tvN's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.
The agency stated, "Lee Joon Gi will be making a special appearance on the third episode of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Hotel Del Luna'."
Namoo Actors added that Lee Joon Gi decided to join the drama as a cameo due to his friendship with the drama's female lead IU.
Lee Joon Gi and IU co-starred in the 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and their friendship has been getting stronger even after their project.
Not only they guested on each other's fan meetings, they sent each other food trucks, and made a guest appearance on a variety show together.
Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi's appearance in 'Hotel Del Luna' will be unveiled on July 20.
(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)
(SBS Star)