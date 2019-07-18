[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi to Make a Special Cameo Appearance on IU's New Drama

Actor Lee Joon Gi showed his full support for his former co-star singer/actress IU by making a special appearance on her latest drama.On July 18, Lee Joon Gi's management agency Namoo Actors announced that he will be making a cameo appearance in tvN's new drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.The agency stated, "Lee Joon Gi will be making a special appearance on the third episode of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Hotel Del Luna'."Namoo Actors added that Lee Joon Gi decided to join the drama as a cameo due to his friendship with the drama's female lead IU.Lee Joon Gi and IU co-starred in the 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and their friendship has been getting stronger even after their project.Not only they guested on each other's fan meetings, they sent each other food trucks, and made a guest appearance on a variety show together.Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi's appearance in 'Hotel Del Luna' will be unveiled on July 20.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)