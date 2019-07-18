[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Mother Thinks Her Son Is "Ugly"?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo shared his honest thoughts about being praised for his good looks.On July 17, the press conference for Cha Eun-woo and actress Shin Sae Kyeong's new drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation) took place at MBC, Seoul.During the event, Cha Eun-woo was asked whether he felt pressure about the nickname 'face genius', which refers to his breathtakingly handsome face.To this, Cha Eun-woo answered, "It does feel good, but I actually think that each person has their unique color."He continued, "When I was growing up, my mom used to tell me, 'You're ugly (not that good-looking). Don't be so arrogant.' I think everyone has their own taste when it comes to good looks."Then Cha Eun-woo expressed his wish for the viewers to focus on his character, not on his good looks.Cha Eun-woo said, "There's certainly an extrinsic side to my character, but I hope that viewers will be able to see how 'Yi Rim' grows and changes as an individual."For 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong', Cha Eun-woo transforms himself as a lonely prince 'Yi Rim' who lives a double life as a romance novelist.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)