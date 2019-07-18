SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Members of Girls' Generation Spend Quality Time Together
Hyoyeon, Seohyun, Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation showed off their rock solid friendship.

On July 18, Seohyun updated her Instagram with two group photos that instantly melted fans' hearts.Girls' GenerationThe photos were of Hyoyeon, Seohyun, Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung posing for photos right beside one another with a happy smile on their face.

Hyoyeon and Taeyeon were holding their dog in their arms as well.

Over the photos, Seohyun wrote, "We didn't plan to meet up today, but somehow ended up spending time together."

She added, "Tiffany unnie and Soongyu (Sunny's real name) unnie, I miss you lots."Girls' GenerationLater on, Sooyoung also shared photos from this memorable day on her Instagram.

The first photo was of her watching JTBC's television show 'Camping Club' where she wrote, "'Fin.K.L unnies..♥"

'Camping Club' is a show that started this month that managed to evoke nostalgia.

It shows all the members of Fin.K.L―one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the '90s and early '00s on television for the first time in about 14 years.Fin.K.LSooyoung then uploaded a group photo that was taken at the same time as the ones that Seohyun had previously posted.

Over this photo, Sooyoung wrote, "I believe we are 'Girls' Generation unnies' to some people as well..♥"Girls' GenerationDebuted in 2007 with a single 'Into the New World', Girls' Generation soon gained fame and became one of the hottest K-pop girl groups of all time.

Initially, there were nine members in the group, but it currently consists of eight members―Hyoyeon, Seohyun, Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Tiffany, and Sunny after Jessica departed the group in September 2014.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
