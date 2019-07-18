[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ji Hwan to Be Investigated for Drug Use After Abnormal Behavior

[LEAD]Actor Kang Ji Hwan, who has been detained after being arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female staff members, was found singing on the karaoke machine when the police arrived at his house.As many of his actions that day were considered to be abnormal, the police requested a drug test to the National Forensic Service.Han So-hee reports.[REPORT]Kang Ji Hwan's house is in a remote location without adequate cell phone service.The victims stated that they had to wait over 40 minutes after first trying to report before the police were dispatched.When the police arrived at Kang Ji Hwan's home, Kang had turned on a karaoke machine and was singing.Including ignoring one of the victims when she protested and tried to stop him while he assaulted the other victim, the victims stated that there were many things about Kang Ji Hwan's actions that were hard to understand.[Park Ji-hoon/The victims' legal representative: When the police arrived, Kang Ji Hwan was the one who took the officers to the room where the victims were.]As many of his actions that day were considered to be abnormal, the police requested Kang's drug test to the National Forensic Service.Police secured the results of a DNA test related to the incident, as Kang Ji Hwan's DNA was found on the body of a victim.With Kang Ji Hwan admitting to the majority of charges, the police plan to forward the case to the prosecution on the morning of July 18 with a recommendation for indictment.(SBS Star)