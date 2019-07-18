SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reveals an Unbelievable Number of Messages His Group of Friends Send Each Other
Actor Park Seo Jun explained why him and his celebrity best friends' group chat may be one of the most active group chats out there.

On July 17, Park Seo Jun mentioned Park Hyung Sik's military life during a live broadcast.Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun said, "Hyung Sik actually completed his military training yesterday. We talked for a bit after he got his phone back."

He continued, "While I was talking to him, I suddenly wondered how many messages we had sent each other in our group chat while he was offline. So, I asked him that."

He laughed and added, "Hyung Sik told me that about 4,300 messages accumulated in the group chat over his 5-week military training. I was like, 'Wow.'"

Then, Park Seo Jun said, "I told him this yesterday as well, but I really hope he takes good care of himself there. Most of all, no injuries. Nobody would want that for sure."Park Seo JunBack in 2016, Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik starred in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' where they first met and became close.

The two stars are widely known to be close friends with K-pop boy group BTS' member V, actor Choi Woo Shik, and singer Peakboy as well.Park Seo JunMeanwhile, Park Seo Jun's new movie 'The Divine Fury' is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'V MOVIE' NAVER V LIVE, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
