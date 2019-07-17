SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gaeko Tells a Funny Thing that SEHUN & CHANYEOL Did When They Were Working Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gaeko Tells a Funny Thing that SEHUN & CHANYEOL Did When They Were Working Together

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.17 18:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gaeko Tells a Funny Thing that SEHUN & CHANYEOL Did When They Were Working Together
Gaeko of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo revealed a hilarious secret behind the lyrics for one of K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-SC(SEHUN and CHANYEOL)'s new songs.

On July 16, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled a video of SEHUN and CHANYEOL having a talk with Kei Lim and Gaeko―producers of their new song 'You can call me' (literal translation).EXODuring the talk, they decided to say what it was like teaming up with each other.

CHANYEOL went first, "It was such an honor for me to work with Kei Lim and Gaeko, because I have had great respect for them since when I was young. They were also really nice, and have never once made us feel uncomfortable."

Right after CHANYEOL finished talking, Gaeko said, "Wouldn't it make this interview-ish talk boring if I said the similar stuff about you guys? I'm not going to say the kind of thing that you said. That's too obvious, you know. I'm just going to say whatever that comes to my mind now, yeah?"EXOGaeko thought about it for a bit and said, "Okay, I got one. In order for me to write lyrics for their song that would go with them well, I had to know about them a bit more. So, I wanted to find out what they usually did in their free time and thoughts in their head."

He went on, "It probably was no easy for them to tell me all those things, but they both did. Surprisingly, they were quite willing to reveal their private life and thoughts to me. You know how though? It's quite funny."EXOGaeko told what made him laugh, "CHANYEOL sent me the longest text message ever. It was unbelievably long. And SEHUN wrote everything in a notebook and showed it to me. He has a really bad handwriting, by the way.”

Then, SEHUN and CHANYEOL burst into laughter and laughed for ages thinking back to the time.EXOMeanwhile, EXO-SC is planned to release its first mini album 'What a life' on July 22 at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992