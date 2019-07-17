[SBS Star] Gaeko Tells a Funny Thing that SEHUN & CHANYEOL Did When They Were Working Together

Gaeko of Korean hip-hop duo Dynamicduo revealed a hilarious secret behind the lyrics for one of K-pop boy group EXO's sub-unit EXO-SC(SEHUN and CHANYEOL)'s new songs.On July 16, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled a video of SEHUN and CHANYEOL having a talk with Kei Lim and Gaeko―producers of their new song 'You can call me' (literal translation).During the talk, they decided to say what it was like teaming up with each other.CHANYEOL went first, "It was such an honor for me to work with Kei Lim and Gaeko, because I have had great respect for them since when I was young. They were also really nice, and have never once made us feel uncomfortable."Right after CHANYEOL finished talking, Gaeko said, "Wouldn't it make this interview-ish talk boring if I said the similar stuff about you guys? I'm not going to say the kind of thing that you said. That's too obvious, you know. I'm just going to say whatever that comes to my mind now, yeah?"Gaeko thought about it for a bit and said, "Okay, I got one. In order for me to write lyrics for their song that would go with them well, I had to know about them a bit more. So, I wanted to find out what they usually did in their free time and thoughts in their head."He went on, "It probably was no easy for them to tell me all those things, but they both did. Surprisingly, they were quite willing to reveal their private life and thoughts to me. You know how though? It's quite funny."Gaeko told what made him laugh, "CHANYEOL sent me the longest text message ever. It was unbelievably long. And SEHUN wrote everything in a notebook and showed it to me. He has a really bad handwriting, by the way.”Then, SEHUN and CHANYEOL burst into laughter and laughed for ages thinking back to the time.Meanwhile, EXO-SC is planned to release its first mini album 'What a life' on July 22 at 6PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)