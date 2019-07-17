SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Congratulates HAHA on Welcoming His Third Child
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Congratulates HAHA on Welcoming His Third Child

Singer/entertainer Kim Jong-kook sweetly congratulated his 'Running Man' co-star HAHA on the birth of his daughter.

On July 17, Kim Jong-kook took his personal social media account to write a short congratulatory letter to HAHA.
Kim Jong-kook, HAHAKim Jong-kook wrote, "Congratulations, my little brother for having your third baby (first daughter)! I've always been thinking that you are really awesome as I see you try to be a wonderful dad for your kids."

He added, "Later on, when your daughter brings her first boyfriend, tell her to have him come see uncle Jong-kook first."
HAHA, ByulHAHA and his wife singer Byul welcomed their third child on July 15.
HAHAThe newborn baby Song-yi is the first daughter of the couple, as they gave birth to their two sons, Dream and Soul, in 2012 and 2017.

(Credit= 'kjk76' 'quanhaha79' 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
