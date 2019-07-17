[SBS Star] A Celebrity Who Never Says "No" to Fans Asking for a Photo: Ji Chang Wook

Actor Ji Chang Wook was spotted taking a photo with every fan asking for one.This week, Ji Chang Wook attended one event in a stylish suit that made his handsome face and great body ratio stand out even more.At this event, Ji Chang Wook was approached by a lot of other attendees who asked him for a photo together.Even though so many of them came to Ji Chang Wook asking the same question, his response was the same: "Sure."Not only did he willingly agreed to take a photo with them, but he also brightly smiled to them as if he wanted to let them know that he was not annoyed a single bit.His true happiness was evident in the photos as well, and all fans who took a photo with him paid him an enormous compliment.One of them wrote, "There were literally people lining up to take a photo with Ji Chang Wook, but he was super kind to every one of them. I respect this guy!"Another person wrote, "With some celebrities, you can just tell how much they don't want to take a photo with you. It really was not like that with Ji Chang Wook though. He is the kindest celebrity of all time!"Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook recently confirmed to lead a romantic comedy drama 'Please Melt Me' (literal translation) with actress Won Jina.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)