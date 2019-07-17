[SBS Star] Taeyeon Leaves a New Comment on JONGHYUN's Instagram

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon left a new comment on boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's social media.On July 17, Taeyeon took her account to leave a comment on JONGHYUN's.Taeyeon wrote, "I miss you a lot, my dear Jonghyun."Her comment was up on JONGHYUN's very last post on his account, a screenshot of the song 'I'm On Your Side' (literal translation) by Dear Cloud.Taeyeon and JONGHYUN are known to be best friends, and they once released a duet song together 'Breath' in 2014.On December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN left our side at the age of 27.He is still remembered as one of the most talented artists in K-pop industry.(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)