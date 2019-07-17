[SBS Star] Taeyeon Leaves a New Comment on JONGHYUN's Instagram

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon left a new comment on boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's social media.
On July 17, Taeyeon took her account to leave a comment on JONGHYUN's.
Taeyeon wrote, "I miss you a lot, my dear Jonghyun."
Her comment was up on JONGHYUN's very last post on his account, a screenshot of the song 'I'm On Your Side' (literal translation) by Dear Cloud.
Taeyeon and JONGHYUN are known to be best friends, and they once released a duet song together 'Breath' in 2014.
On December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN left our side at the age of 27.
He is still remembered as one of the most talented artists in K-pop industry.
(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)
(SBS Star)