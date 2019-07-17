SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Leaves a New Comment on JONGHYUN's Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Leaves a New Comment on JONGHYUN's Instagram

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.17 15:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Leaves a New Comment on JONGHYUNs Instagram
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Taeyeon left a new comment on boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN's social media.

On July 17, Taeyeon took her account to leave a comment on JONGHYUN's.

Taeyeon wrote, "I miss you a lot, my dear Jonghyun."
Taeyeon, JONGHYUNHer comment was up on JONGHYUN's very last post on his account, a screenshot of the song 'I'm On Your Side' (literal translation) by Dear Cloud.
Taeyeon, JONGHYUNTaeyeon and JONGHYUN are known to be best friends, and they once released a duet song together 'Breath' in 2014.
Taeyeon, JONGHYUNOn December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN left our side at the age of 27.

He is still remembered as one of the most talented artists in K-pop industry. 

(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992