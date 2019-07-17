[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Good Night" Ong Seong-wu Turns Into a Late-night Radio Host

Actor Ong Seong-wu melted the hearts of 'Han Bam' viewers with his sweet voice.On July 16 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Ong Seong-wu's recent interview was revealed.On the day of the interview, Ong Seong-wu filmed an advertisement for a cosmetics brand.So, during the interview, the interviewer asked the actor, "Seong-wu, there are so many companies out there that want you to advertise their products. Why do you think that is the case?"Ong Seong-wu burst into laughter, and responded, "It's kind of embarrassing to say this myself, but I believe it might be because I have shown a lot of different sides of myself since debut."Then, the interviewer said, "You have such a great voice as well. I bet there are tons of people who would love to hear your smoothing voice on their radio every night before they fall asleep. Have you ever thought about hosting a radio show at all?"Ong Seong-wu answered, "Yes, I have. I'll call myself 'DJ Ong'. It will be really cool."As soon as Ong Seong-wu finished his sentence, the interviewer pretended like he was getting ready for bed.Ong Seong-wu glanced at the interviewer and said in a calm manner, "To everyone watching 'Han Bam', have a good night."After saying this, Ong Seong-wu blushed and laughed shyly.Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu looks forward to unveiling his drama 'The Moment of Being 18' on July 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)