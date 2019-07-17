SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Reveals the Most Difficult Time of His Career
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok reminisced about the most challenging moment throughout his 29 years of career.

On July 16 episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Yu Jae Seok and entertainer Cho Se Ho went to Mokpo to meet the citizens of the port city. 

During the show, they encountered two elementary school students, and the students asked them a question in return.
Yu Jae SeokWhen a student asked Yu Jae Seok about the most difficult time in his career, Yu Jae Seok shared his story.

After taking a moment of reflection before answering the question, Yu Jae Seok said, "When I debuted, my career really didn't work out well. I spent about nine years without work."
Yu Jae SeokHe continued, "At that time, I felt hopeless because nothing was set even when tomorrow arrived. I think that was when I faced the most hardships."
Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok is now one of the most famous TV celebrity of South Korea, but his road to success was definitely not easy.

After facing nearly a decade of hardships, his hard work and dedication finally paid off; as he has become one of the most admired senior to his junior comedians.

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
