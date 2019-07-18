[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Defines the Meaning of Handsome with His New Hairstyle

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK finally grew his hair as he wanted and the fans are loving the result.Recently, a few pictures of JUNGKOOK which showed his new hairstyle drew a great deal of attention online.Back in April, JUNGKOOK ambitiously announced at the group's fan signing event that he decided to grow his hair and will not cut his hair during the tour.JUNGKOOK cutely added, "Don't get disappointed. But I want to grow my hair. I'll do it just this once. Please let me grow my hair. I want to be Terrius!"After getting his fans' permission, JUNGKOOK did start to grow his hair and he was able to achieve that dangerous but seductive look as he wanted in just a few months.Compare to the days when he always stuck to the short and neat hairstyles, this new hairstyle of his certainly brought out the new side of him which his fans have been waiting for years and longed to see in a near future.With his long hair, all of his gestures and every move he made on stage seemed even more hypnotizing than ever.Especially when JUNGKOOK ran his hand through his hair, fans literally had to grasp for air since the vibe he gave off at that very moment was simply too fatal and raised their heartbeat to the point where it is almost impossible to measure.Upon seeing this post, fans commented, "His new hairstyle frames his face perfectly. I guess he exactly knows what he is doing.", "Perfect combination of cute and sexy.", "I'm pretty sure that he is trying to kill us with his handsomeness.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bittersweet901' 'Cupid_901' 'madein1997_jk' Twitter, 'HEADLINER' YouTube)(SBS Star)