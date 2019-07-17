SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Puts on a Serious Face in New Military Photo
[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Puts on a Serious Face in New Military Photo

작성 2019.07.17 11:14
A new photo of K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. has been revealed online.

On July 16, ROK Army's communications service 'THE CAMP' shared the official photo of D.O. and his fellow recruit training soldiers.
D.O.In the photo, D.O. poses with his fellow soldiers, wearing his military uniform and beret.
D.O.His distinctive facial features definitely stand out as he puts on a serious face for the official photo.
EXOD.O. enlisted in the military on July 1, and has been receiving basic military training at his recruit training center.

After the 5-week of basic training, D.O. is expected to continue to serve as an active-duty soldier.

Upon seeing the new photo, fans commented, "So handsome as always.", "He's still cute to me even with the serious face.", "Miss him so much.", and more.

(Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, THE CAMP, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
