[SBS Star] HAHA Shares Feelings About Having His Third Child & Expresses Gratitude to Byul
작성 2019.07.17 10:51 수정 2019.07.17 10:52
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HAHA Shares Feelings About Having His Third Child & Expresses Gratitude to Byul
Entertainer HAHA shared a heartfelt post on social media after the birth of his daughter.

On July 15, HAHA and his wife singer Byul welcomed their third child into the world.

The next day, HAHA uploaded some photos from the meaningful day along with a long message on his social media.

HAHA started off by saying, "First of all, I would like to thank everyone who congratulated us. Go-eun (Byul's real name) and our youngest child Song-yi are both doing well. I wasn't able to get back to everyone right away yesterday. I know I made some of you worry. Sorry! I just wasn't able to do anything else except for staying by Go-eun's side."HAHAHe continued, "When the second child was born, I was like, 'Okay, it's not too surprising that I have two children.' But now that my third child is born, I'm getting slightly different feelings. I had never thought someone as immature as I am would become a father of three children. Three! I believe I have entered a new stage of my life as a father of these three children. I am so happy, but I do feel the weight of responsibilities. It definitely won't be easy, but I'm sure there will be happiness ahead of me."ByulHAHA added, "Let me take my time to thank my family now. You are my hero, Go-eun. You were smiling when I was shaking from nervousness. I felt so bad that I wasn't able to take away your pain. I began to think about all the things that I felt sorry to you, and couldn't help myself from crying."

Lastly, he said, "We'll always hold each other's hand and never let go, Go-eun. I know I'm not the best one, but thank you for choosing me as your husband. If I ever do anything that you don't like, then you can punch me really hard, okay? You have filled my days with happiness. I can give you all that I have; money, property, and everything! But please note that debt is included. Anyway, I love you, Go-eun!"HAHAFollowing their marriage in 2012, HAHA and Byul had their first son Dream in 2013, and their second son Soul in 2017.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
