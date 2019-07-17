SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Spotted at the Airport & Everyone Is Wondering Why
The four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were recently spotted at the airport, and everyone wants to know what they are up to.

On July 16, some fans spotted JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA at Incheon International Airport for their overseas departure.
BLACKPINKAs always, the members flaunted their breathtaking beauty with cute airport fashion.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKSince the group's schedule has not been shared to fans, they have no idea whether BLACKPINK is gearing up for its comeback, or heading to somewhere to film the new season of their reality show.
BLACKPINKSome fans speculated that it could have something to do with DJ Snake, as he wrote on his social media on the same day, "Big Announcement Tomorrow."
DJ Snake TwitterFans commented, "I hope it's their much-needed vacation.", "New overseas schedule already? Give them a break, YG!", "Oh come on! They just wrapped up their world tour.", and more.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK successfully completed its first world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' with the last encore concert in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 14.

(Credit= 'djsnake' 'PaintItBlack_JN' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
