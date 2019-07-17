SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Makes a Surprise Visit to IU & Yeo Jin Goo's Drama Set
Actor Kim Soo Hyun visited his former co-stars, singer/actress IU and actor Yeo Jin Goo, to show his support for their new drama.

On July 16, IU took her personal social media account to share photos of herself with Kim Soo Hyun and Yeo Jin Goo.
Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Yeo Jin GooIn the photos, the three talented actors pose in front of a coffee truck sent by Kim Soo Hyun to the drama set of 'Hotel Del Luna'.
Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Yeo Jin GooAlong with the photos, IU wrote in the caption, "Baek Seung-chan's hotel visit."―'Baek Seung-chan' is the name of Kim Soo Hyun's role in 'Producer', the drama that he co-starred with IU back in 2015.

Then on July 17, Yeo Jin Goo shared more photos of the sweet moment on his social media account.
Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Yeo Jin GooKim Soo Hyun, IU, Yeo Jin GooHe wrote, "What a surprise! It's Soo Hyun hyung! Thank you so much hyung! I will work harder now that I've received energy from you!"

Kim Soo Hyun and Yeo Jin Goo co-starred in the 2012 drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun'. 

(Credit= Keyeast, 'dlwlrma' 'yeojin9oo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
