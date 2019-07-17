SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE NAYEON Reveals How She Came to Accept Herself as Who She Is
K-pop girl group TWICE's member NAYEON shared her take on beauty and how her beauty standards changed over the past few years.

On July 16, NAYEON had an interview with a fashion magazine NYLON while posing for the magazine's August issue.
NAYEONOn this day, she answered many questions regarding her personal and professional life and proved that she has what it takes to be on the cover of a magazine.
NAYEONWhilst talking about how she spends her day, NAYEON said, "It really depends on the schedule but I think of myself as a morning person. I usually get up before 10 in the morning. I tend to wake up early."
NAYEONTo a question, "You've been a trainee for six years and now it has been almost four years since you made your debut as a member of TWICE. What does that feel like?", NAYEON answered, "I thought it was not too long nor too short. But then, it hit me. That's how I spent my school days."

When the interviewer complimented on her appearance, NAYEON replied, "I love myself so much even though there are tons of people out there who are prettier than me."
NAYEONNAYEON smiled and added, "There was a part of myself that I didn't like and I just could not stop thinking about it. But now I came to accept myself as who I am because I am the only one who have those quirks." 

After reading this interview, her fans commented, "So proud of her. I support you no matter what.", "YAS, Queen! That's the spirit.", "Now that's a word to live by.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= NYLON, 'nylonkorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
