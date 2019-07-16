SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Will Always Be Nice to You" MOMO Says DAHYUN Once Bravely Killed a Cockroach for Her
K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO gave a big shout-out to her fellow member DAHYUN.

Recently, one past video of MOMO resurfaced online.

The video was of MOMO talking about the time when DAHYUN basically saved her life.MOMOMOMO started telling the story, "So, I was eating some noodles in the middle of the night one day. While I was eating, this massive cockroach appeared out of nowhere and started flying around the room. I screamed, because I was scared."

She continued, "JEONGYEON came out of her room and asked me what was going on. I told her about the cockroach and she was like, 'Okay, I'll kill it.' I hid in the other room while she went to kill it. A few moments later though, she came back to me and said, 'I don't think I can kill this one. It's seriously too big.'"MOMOThen, MOMO said, "I had no choice but to wake DAHYUN up, because she is not really afraid of these things. I woke her up and asked, 'Could you please take care of the cockroach in that room?' You know, she was still half asleep and probably annoyed, but she went to the room to take care of it for me."

MOMO went on, "After some time, DAHYUN returned and told me, 'It's all been taken care of, unnie. You don't need to worry now.' I was so touched!"

MOMO wrapped up the story by saying, "I appreciate what you had done for me then, DAHYUN. I will be nice to you for the rest of my life. I mean, I have to!"MOMOMOMOMeanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to kick off the North American leg of its world tour 'TWICE LIGHTS' on August 17.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
